<i>Dhurandhar</i> Tops 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies List Of 2025, <i>Kantara</i> And <i>Chhaava</i> Follow Close

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been creating new records at the box office ever since its release on December 5. With a staggering worldwide gross collection of Rs 872.25 crore, the film has now surpassed Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide.

Dhurandhar's exceptional box office performance can be attributed to its strong overseas traction and consistent collections in India. The Aditya Dhar directorial has benefited from repeat audience turnout as well as extremely positive word-of-mouth. The film has performed well in both mass and multiplex centres, and the trend suggests it is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

The other films occupying the remaining 9 spots in chronological order after Dhurandhar are Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, They Call Him OG and Housefull 5.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

The film set a record for the Kannada film industry, collecting over Rs 852 crore worldwide. The prequel delved deeper into the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflict introduced in the 2022 film Kantara. The plot explored the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore surrounding divine land guardianship.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava released on February 14 and ended its theatrical run with Rs 807.91 crore worldwide. Vicky as Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb earned praise for their portrayals. Akshaye is currently receiving acclaim for his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara emerged as one of the year's biggest surprises. Despite minimal promotions and media interactions, the romantic drama became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time. The film earned Rs 570.33 crore worldwide and received positive reviews for its music and the performances of debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie was made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, as reported by the Indian Express. Despite the hype, the film's box office performance was moderate. It earned Rs 518 crore worldwide after its release on August 14.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 clashed with Coolie at the box office. Despite the buzz surrounding the film's cast and the success of its prequel, War 2 was widely panned by critics for its weak script and execution. The film earned Rs 364.35 crore worldwide but is considered a box office disappointment.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha proved to be a sleeper hit. The animated feature was created on a modest budget of Rs 40 crore and went on to collect Rs 326.82 crore worldwide. The film marked a rare success for Indian animation at this scale.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

In the regional cinema space, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra emerged as a massive success story. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam film was made on a reported budget of Rs 30 crore and earned Rs 303.67 crore worldwide.

They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG marked his second disappointment of the year following Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Despite setting a record for the biggest opening day of 2025 with a worldwide gross of Rs 155 crore, the film's collections dropped sharply thereafter. It concluded its theatrical run with a lifetime collection of Rs 293.65 crore.

Housefull 5

Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, managed to perform reasonably well despite facing heavy criticism for its vulgar slapstick humour. The film earned Rs 288.67 crore worldwide.

With Dhurandhar leading the pack, 2025 has clearly been a landmark year for Indian cinema at the global box office.