How India's First VJ Ruby Bhatia Went From Charging Rs 1 Lakh Per Show To Rs 1,000 A Video Today

Ruby Bhatia was one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television in the 1990s. Long before social media and influencers, Ruby became India's first VJ. With almost no competition, her popularity grew fast. She anchored multiple shows and earned close to Rs 1 lakh per show back then.

Recently, Ruby made headlines again, but for a very different reason. Reports claimed that she was charging just Rs 1,000 for Instagram videos. This led to online chatter, with many people assuming she was facing money problems.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ruby cleared the air and explained what really led to this change. “I used to charge about Rs 1 lakh per show in the 90s for anchoring events. For shoots, I charged per day depending on the project's budget,” she said.

Ruby Bhatia, who had stepped away from active work nearly 20 years ago, said her life has been quiet and simple for a long time. She lives in Lokhandwala with her family and prefers staying out of the spotlight. Trouble started, she said, with what was supposed to be a small home update.

“I have been living a quiet life for about 20 years. I am often spotted in Lokhandwala with my family. The house we live in is about 30 years old, so I thought of revamping it a little—just painting and refreshing the space. But that turned into a slippery slope. Suddenly, there were carpenters and painters everywhere. What was supposed to be a small update became a full-scale renovation, something I had never dealt with before,” she shared

The costs added up faster than she expected. “I was spending nearly Rs 20,000 every day. Midway through, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything stopped. When the lockdown lifted, I realised nothing matched anymore and decided to redo everything. Again, the daily expenses started. Over time, I spent a lot of money,” Ruby Bhatia added.

The VJ said going back to long shooting schedules was not an option for her anymore. Her priorities had changed. She mentioned, “I had to take care of my kids, my home, and myself. One day, while sitting in my car, I was manifesting—wondering if I could find a job that could be done over the phone. I needed to earn because my savings had gone into the renovation.”

She also addressed assumptions about her financial state. “By God's grace, I have everything. But the liquid money from my FDs was spent. To rebuild that, I needed to work,” Ruby said.

Around this time, she was approached by WEE, an organisation that focuses on women restarting their careers later in life. She was asked to anchor an event for women in their 50s. She shared, “When I read the script, it made me think—what would my dream project be? And it hit me: life coaching. I had always wanted to be a life coach.”

Ruby Bhatia said the shift felt natural because she had been doing it informally for years. “Without even realising it—and without charging—I had been offering life coaching since I was 25. Several women credit me for their achievements. That's when I decided to make it a profession. People from across the world now reach out to me. I act as a mentor and sounding board,” she added.

This also explains why she charges just Rs 1,000. “In India, people still hesitate to go to psychologists but are comfortable talking to a friend. That's where a life coach comes in. I kept my fee at Rs 1,000 so it remains accessible,” Ruby said. “If I charged in thousands, only celebrities would approach me. I wanted this to be for everyone.”

Ruby Bhatia said the work fits her outlook on life. She studied philosophy and has always leaned towards spirituality. Fame and money, she said, were never her main goals. That is also why she stepped away from television when she was just 30.

She shared. “This keeps me happy. I take two to three calls a day, earn Rs 2,000–3,000, and that's enough. I'm only earning for day-to-day life. I have everything else. Life coaching gives me liquid cash.”

Her sessions cover different areas, including personality development, meditation and weight loss. She also spoke about her approach to fitness. “I teach people how to lose one kilo in a day—completely safe and natural. I have collectively lost about 500 kilos myself. After both my pregnancies, I lost 30 kilos each time. My programme is very successful, with a healthy maximum of two kilos per week,” said the VJ.

Ruby said she is open to returning to anchoring, but on her own terms. In her words, “I have started accepting anchoring assignments again. But those won't be cheap—I'll charge standard industry rates.” Looking back, she has no regrets about leaving fame behind.

“I am glad I am not so famous that I can't live a normal life. I am grateful I can spend time with my kids and move freely in public places,” she concluded.