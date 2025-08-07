When Salman Khan Reacted To Aishwarya Rai's Physical Abuse Allegations: "If I Hit Her, She Won't Survive It"

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai (now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) were once among the most talked-about couples in the industry. Their rumoured relationship, which began during the early stages of their careers, received widespread media attention. However, the relationship eventually ended on a controversial and difficult note.

Following their split, Aishwarya went on to marry actor Abhishek Bachchan. Salman, meanwhile, is still unmarried. Years after their breakup, Aishwarya opened up about the impact the relationship had on her.

In a 2002 interview with The Times of India, Aishwarya alleged that she had endured abusive behaviour during her time with Salman. "I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases, and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse - verbal, physical and emotional, infidelity, and indignity," she said.

She further added, "I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls. That is why, like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him."

Salman Khan, on the other hand, denied the allegations in a past interview with NDTV. He said, "Now, the woman has said that I have what to say... a journalist, who asked me this a long time ago, and I just banged the table and he got startled, as if the table really broke."

He continued, "I said, 'Now if I hit somebody, it's obviously going to be a fight. I'm going to be angry. Forget whack, I'm going to give her my best shot. I don't think she'll survive it. So no, it's not true, and I don't know for what reason that was said.'"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They are parents to a daughter Aradhya.