Salman Khan Signs Rs 10,000 Crore Project With Telangana Rising To Set Up Film Studio

The signing of a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and film studio project by Salman Khan Ventures Pvt. Ltd. at the Telangana Rising Global Summit is the culmination of strategic outreach by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and is being touted as a major boost for the state's creative economy and global branding efforts.

​Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai weeks ago, around late October 2025.

​The chief minister actively sought the actor's support as part of the "Telangana Rising" campaign, aiming to attract major Bollywood investment to the South.

​During the meeting, Salman Khan reportedly lauded Telangana's rapid development, particularly in infrastructure and technology, and assured the Chief Minister of his full support in promoting the state's vibrant image on national and international platforms.

This positive interaction reportedly encouraged Khan to deepen his engagement with the state, leading to the advanced discussions for setting up the large-scale studio complex within the Bharat Future City.

​The finalized Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Salman Khan Ventures is projected to deliver multiple benefits, securing Telangana's position as a major film and entertainment hub for the next decade.

The Rs 10,000-crore project is structured to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the entire value chain, from construction and technical film services to high-end hospitality and retail.

The core attraction will be the state-of-the-art film studio complex, specifically designed to handle large-format film productions and OTT content, complete with advanced post-production and Visual Effects (VFX) facilities.

This specialised infrastructure, it is hoped, will establish Hyderabad as a major global production hotspot, capable of hosting projects from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the South Indian film industry alike, fostering crucial North-South creative collaboration.

Beyond the cinematic infrastructure, the integrated township element will feature luxury amenities such as a championship golf course, a race course, and premium residential spaces.

This fusion of filmmaking and high-end leisure amenities is expected to boost the state's luxury tourism sector, attracting both creative professionals and affluent travellers.

The project includes dedicated talent development programmes, which will serve to train local artists, technicians, and creative professionals to meet international industry standards, securing a robust local talent pool for the future.

Chief Minister Reddy praised the investment, stating it will not only generate substantial employment but will also "cement Telangana's position as one of India's most attractive destinations for filmmaking, entertainment, and luxury tourism."

The state government, for its part, has guaranteed comprehensive facilitation, including necessary regulatory support, land structuring, and seamless infrastructure connectivity, ensuring the ambitious creative district can move smoothly from blueprint to reality.