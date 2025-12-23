<i>Bigg Boss Telugu</i> Actor Sivaji Blasted For Comment On Actresses: "Beauty Is In Wearing Saree, Not Displaying Assets"

At the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu movie Dhandoraa on Monday, Telugu actor Sivaji sparked controversy over his unsolicited advice to women and heroines when he asked them to dress modestly.

The 54-year-old actor, known for Missamma, Satyabhama and Court - State vs a Nobody and Bigg Boss Telugu 7, is being slammed on social media for his comments.

"I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.

అందం అనేది ప్రదర్శనలో కాదు, గౌరవంలో ఉంటుంది.

చీర వేసుకున్నప్పుడు వచ్చే గౌరవం, ఇతర బట్టల్లో రాదు.



"People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart," he said.

Citing the example of legendary actors Savitri and Soundarya and rising star Rashmika Mandanna for their graceful dressing, Sivaji said, "They created an impact through their attire, which is why I can name them".

According to a Cinema Express report, the actor said he might be criticised for his comments.

"Freedom is precious - don't lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line," he added.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was one of the first ones to react to Sivaji's comments, calling him out for doling out "unnecessary advice" to women actors.

Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to Actresses using slurs like ‘Daridrapu Munda' saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘Saamaan' - a word incels use.



Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys.



According to the singer, Sivaji used "slurs like 'Daridrapu Munda' saying they need to wear Saris to cover their 'Saamaan' - a word incels use".

Chinmayi Sripada said it was unfortunate that Sivaji was using such phrases in "professional spaces".

"He himself wears Jeans and Hoodie. He should wear only Dhotis and follow Indian culture. Wear bottu and if he is married wear the Kankanam and Mettelu to signify he is married. Unbelievable how women are treated here. Just unbelievable," she added in her X post.

In 2023, Sivaji participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 (Telugu), and emerged as the second runner-up.

