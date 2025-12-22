On Camera, Samantha Mobbed In Hyderabad Days After Nidhhi Agerwal's Lulu Mall Incident

A video of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggling to make her way out of a chaotic crowd situation on Sunday has gone viral.



What Happened In Jubilee Hills

This is said to have happened during a public appearance in Jubilee Hills. The incident has sparked fresh outrage on social media, coming just days after a similar, more distressing mobbing of actor Nidhhi Agerwal at a city mall.

Samantha was reportedly in Jubilee Hills for the inauguration of Sirimalle Sarees. As news of her presence spread, a massive crowd of fans and onlookers gathered outside the venue.

Visuals circulating online show the actor struggling to make her way to her vehicle after the event. Despite a private security detail and a police presence, the crowd breached the human barricade. Men were seen trying to take selfies with her and pushing against her as she tried to walk. Security personnel eventually had to physically shield her and guide her through the surge to ensure she reached her car safely.

The incident has drawn immediate comparisons to the ordeal faced by Nidhhi Agerwal on 17 December at Lulu Mall.

Nidhhi was attending a song launch for the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab when an uncontrollable mob surrounded her, leading to reports of manhandling and a near-stampede.

The Hyderabad police have since registered a suo motu case against the mall management and event organisers for failing to obtain proper permissions and providing inadequate security.

The back-to-back incidents have ignited a debate on "fan boundaries" and celebrity worship in the country.

Social media platforms were flooded with comments criticising the "unruly behaviour" of the crowd. Many pointed out that even after the legal action following Nidhhi's incident, the lack of civic sense remained unchanged.

Netizens also questioned event organisers for failing to anticipate the crowd size, especially given Samantha's massive popularity.

Despite the visible discomfort and the crushing crowd, Samantha maintained her composure and continued to smile while being escorted out. As of late Sunday night, neither the actor nor her team has issued an official statement regarding the apparent security lapse.



