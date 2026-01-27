Samantha Shares Pics From President's At-Home Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan: "Dreams Like This Once Felt Too Big"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the 77th Republic Day At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, hosted by the President of India. She took to social media to share a series of photographs along with a heartwarming note.

About Samantha's Post

In the first picture, Samantha is seen standing in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The second picture features President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The third image shows the invitation card, and the fourth captures Samantha wearing a beautiful green saree.

Samantha wrote, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders... no inner voice that ever suggested I'd be here one day. No roadmap... Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful," Take a look:

Work Details

Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram. Her husband, Raj Nidimoru, is the creative force behind the project. The couple got married in a private ceremony on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The film also marks Samantha's reunion with director Nandini Reddy, with whom she last worked on the hit film Oh! Baby. The cast includes Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in key roles.



Samantha, who is also a producer on Maa Inti Bangaaram, earlier spoke about what went into the project during a conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

"We're building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram is born from that belief-it celebrates love, belonging, and the everyday values that hold us together," Samantha said.

Reflecting on her journey as a producer, Samantha said, "My journey from actor to producer has been about growth with both learning and unlearning. It has been focused on wanting to shape narratives that go beyond the frame, that speak to the heart."

"For me, producing isn't just about making movies; it's about curating voices, working with various kinds of talent, and creating work that feels authentic and enduring while being sellable," she added.



Also Read: In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Fun Day Out With Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy