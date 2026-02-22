Samantha Ruth Prabhu's <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> To Release On May 15

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, have announced the worldwide release date of the project, which is set to hit the big screen on May 15.

The film is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and has music composed by Santosh Narayanan. Samantha shared the poster of the film on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which had the release date written over it.

"See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu… #MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026. #MiBonMay15th #MiB," read the caption.

Samantha, who is also a producer on Maa Inti Bangaaram, earlier spoke about what went into the project during a conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

"We're building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram is born from that belief—it celebrates love, belonging, and the everyday values that hold us together," she said.

Talking about her journey as a producer, Samantha added, "My journey from actor to producer has been about growth with both learning and unlearning. It has been focused on wanting to shape narratives that go beyond the frame, that speak to the heart."

Besides Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha will feature in Netflix's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame, the series also features Aditya Roy Kapur.

