Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Video From Pickleball Match In Mumbai Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently attended a World Pickleball League match in Mumbai. The couple was seen cheering for Chennai Super Champs, a team owned by the actress. Several pictures and clips of the couple enjoying the match have gone viral.

In a video, Samantha was cheering from the stands. Then, she went on to have a lively discussion with Raj Nidimoru. The actress wore a grey crop top and a denim jacket with jeans. The filmmaker opted for a beige jacket and jeans for the occasion.

The star-studded event was also attended by celebrities like Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza.

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru stepped out for a get-together with friends in Mumbai.

The couple got married in December last year. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. Sharing pictures from the wedding, in a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote, “1.12.2025”. They added white heart emojis to it.

Celebrities from all walks of life congratulated the couple on their big day. Manchester United legend David Beckham was among the first to drop a sweet note for the newlyweds.

Actress Trisha Krishnan wrote, “Congratulations, my dearest girl. Stay blessed”.

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dropped red hearts under the album. Actress Kriti Sanon left a congratulatory note for Samantha and Raj.

The two met on the sets of The Family Man season 2. Samantha played Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission, in the series.

