Viral: Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's Adorable Pickleball Moments Steal The Internet's Attention

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025. Since then, glimpses of the two have popped up on social media feeds-be it airport sightings or at events. This time, they were seen enjoying themselves at a pickleball event. The video has gone viral and garnered growing attention, as the couple look immensely happy.

In the clip, Samantha is seen jumping and cheering as she watches the game. Some warm moments with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, have also received a lot of love online.

Internet Reactions

Fans were in awe of how happy Samantha looked.

One person wrote, "God bless her with all the happiness."

Another added, "Happy to see her being happy."

One user commented, "How cute she is."

Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's First Sankranti Together

On January 15, Samantha shared a sweet picture with Raj and wrote, "Sankranthi vibes."

In the post, Samantha and Raj were seen sitting in a car, twinning in red outfits. Both opted for traditional attire. Samantha made a goofy face as she posed for a selfie with Raj.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day.

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

Soon after their wedding, an old interview of Samantha with Galatta India began circulating online. In the clip, she reacts to a surprise message from Raj, whose warm words make her blush. In the video, the director praises Samantha for her dedication and her ability to move easily between Tamil and Telugu projects, calling it "commendable."

Raj also described her as both a "geek" and a "proper nerd", adding: "She's a bookworm; we caught her studying so hard for a scene or anything she had to do. She prepares a lot and then acts like she didn't prepare at all."

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.

