Anurag Dobhal Is "Fighting Hard For His Life" After Being Moved Out Of ICU, Says Manager

Days after showing signs of recovery and being moved out of the ICU, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal has been hospitalised again after his health suddenly worsened during a transfer to Dehradun.

According to a post shared by his manager Rohit Panday on Instagram Stories, Anurag's condition deteriorated while he was being shifted after his initial recovery.

Sharing a video of Anurag wearing an oxygen mask and being transported in an ambulance, Rohit wrote, "After Anurag Bhai's condition stabilised yesterday, he was discharged, and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately, during the transfer, his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life."

The update has left fans concerned as the YouTuber had only recently been declared stable.

Doctors Earlier Diagnosed Severe Pneumonia

Just a day earlier, Rohit had shared another update explaining that Anurag's health had taken a serious turn due to complications following his accident.

He wrote, "Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagonsed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors."

Before his condition worsened again, Rohit had informed followers that Anurag had been shifted out of the ICU and was showing signs of improvement. Read the full story here.

Controversy Before The Accident

Before the accident, Anurag had spoken openly about personal issues in his life. During an Instagram Live session earlier this month, the YouTuber spoke about his troubled relationship with his family before crashing his car.

In a two-hour-long vlog before that, he had accused his family of mental harassment and alleged that they were against his inter-caste marriage.

ALSO READ: Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Ink Challenges His Allegations, Calls For Probe Amid Death Threats: 'People Threatened To Burn Us Alive'