YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Welcomes Baby Boy On Ram Navami: "<i>Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye</i>"

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who has been in the news since his shocking accident, welcomed a baby boy on March 27, 2026, with his wife, Ritika Chauhan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the new mother posted a picture of the newborn's feet. The caption read, "On this divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift."

Anurag Dobhal Welcomes A Baby Boy

A couple of hours ago, Anurag Dobhal posted a video of visiting the hospital and holding his son for the first time. He could be seen struggling to move since the accident. He sat in a wheelchair as his loved ones were seen taking him inside the hospital, where Ritika and the baby were resting.

As his loved ones helped him hold his son for the first time, Anurag Dobhal could be seen welling up, overwhelmed with emotions. The caption of the video read, "Doosra janam mere bachey ke liye [My second life is dedicated to my child]."

Anurag Dhobal's Car Crash And Health Update

In the first week of March, Anurag Dobhal livestreamed a video while driving a car, in which he made many allegations against the members of his family. He claimed that he had been under a lot of stress because of his interfaith marriage with Ritika Chauhan.

"Let's go for the final drive," Dhobal said during the livestream from the car, which he was driving at 150 km/ hour. "And it's goodbye," he said before crashing into the barriers. He was taken to the hospital.

After the accident, Anurag's condition was critical. His manager, Rohit Panday, shared updates. In the initial days after the car crash, Anurag Dobhal remained in the ICU. After his condition stabilised, the manager shared that the YouTuber's lungs were partially damaged, and during the course of the treatment, he also developed a serious infection. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

On March 20, UK07 Rider was discharged and taken to his friend's farmhouse to recover from the injuries he sustained during the accident.

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