How Paul Walker's Sudden Death Changed The Fate Of <i>Fast & Furious</i> 13 Years Ago

The year was 2001, and the multi-billion-dollar franchise Fast & Furious, led by Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker, raced into our hearts at crashing speed. It was new and thrilling. The fandom quickly gained momentum as the stylish treatment provided a massive adrenaline boost. It was unlike anything experienced before, juxtaposing car culture with authentic street-racing themes.

Beyond the edge-of-the-seat action, the emotional core had a special connection with audiences. It banked on the 'found family' concept-where loyalty and love placed the feeling of near ones above blood relations.

The film offered an escape. Street-racing dynamics, physics-defying stunts, and superheroes strangely close to humanity made a well-arranged platter for true-blue cinegoers.

Fast & Furious cast of first film in 2001

We revisit these memories the franchise carved in the years after the first film because the OG movie from 2001 completes 25 glorious years. This prompted an emotional reunion of the Fast & Furious family at the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. The festival featured a special midnight screening as part of the Cannes Classics programme. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker walked the red carpet.

Meadow Walker, Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Neal H Moritz at the 'The Fast And The Furious midnight screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival

But the Cannes honour for the film was a bittersweet moment of the cast.

For key member Paul Walker, who died in a tragic accident on November 30, 2013, remained a core part of the franchise. It all felt incomplete amid the glitz and glamour.

In an emotional tribute after the screening, Vin Diesel broke down, finding it too hard to live this moment without his co-star and brother Paul Walker. Walker played undercover cop Brian O'Conner in the biggest commercially successful action franchise of all time, from the first film in 2001 until the seventh installment, when he died while it was still being filmed.

Pondering over the brotherhood he shared with Walker-whom he lovingly called Pablo-and how his friend's daughter Meadow stood by his side, Vin Diesel addressed the audience, "This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo. And the person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood is Meadow Walker."

He grew teary-eyed recalling how every time he watches the original, he thinks of the moment Paul Walker told him about his one-year-old daughter. After all these years, she carries forward her dad's legacy.

All That Led To Paul Walker's Untimely Death

Paul Walker died at the age of 40 in a catastrophic car accident in Santa Clarita, California, US. Much like the Fast & Furious films, he had a natural inclination toward high-performance cars. On the day of his death, Walker attended a toy drive event for his organisation Reach Out Worldwide. Afterwards, he left with friend Roger Rodas, a professional race car driver.

Rodas was in the driver's seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT when he lost control. The car slammed into more than one tree and a concrete pole before bursting into flames. It was travelling at about 100 miles per hour(160.93 km/h). Both Paul Walker and Roger Rodas perished.

Within hours, news spread like wildfire. Paul Walker's friend Antonia Holmes was among the first to reach the scene, where they desperately tried to douse the fire with seven extinguishers, but fate was sealed. Holmes revealed the actor was found unconscious in the car; despite attempts to jump in and save him, fire officials held them back.

An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles coroner a month later stated he died of traumatic and thermal injuries, as per a Vanity Fair report.

What Happened To Fast & Furious 7 After Paul Walker Died?

Paul Walker's sudden death prompted massive changes to the filming of Fast & Furious 7. The makers, however, ensured a befitting farewell.

From CGI to using Walker's brothers Caleb and Cody as body doubles, a complete script rewrite, and archival outtakes-all helped the team finish the film, as difficult as it was emotionally and logistically.

Screenwriter Chris Morgan made it an emotional goodbye, changing the story arc so Brian O'Conner (Walker's character) removed himself from a life of danger and crime to focus on family.

His brothers served as stand-ins for about 260 scenes, providing basic physical references for Walker's character. Actor John Brotherton handled tougher action sequences. Visual effects studio Weta FX scanned the brothers' facial expressions and mannerisms, generating hyper-realistic digital face replacements. This also meant extra work in audio, as engineers sifted through hours of Walker's previous dialogues to form sentences for new scenes.

Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 7

The production team repurposed about 90 existing shots of archival unused footage to fit the new narrative.

How Was Paul Walker's Absence Filled In The Newer Films?

Four more films released in the Fast & Furious franchise after the seventh, including one spinoff: The Fate of the Furious, F9, and Fast X.

The makers had already given his character a beautiful send-off. In subsequent films, Brian remained alive but off the grid with his family.

When the plot demanded a cameo, archival takes and brief glimpses from before were cleverly woven into the storyline.

Thus, letting his legacy live on.

How Paul Walker's Death Legacy Lives On In Fast & Furious

Interestingly, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, 24, appeared in the franchise's last film in 2023-Fast X. Her brief cameo marked her debut, a tribute to her father and the magic he left behind, still celebrated today. She is 27 today.

She played a helpful flight attendant who aided Jakob (John Cena) and Brian Toretto (Leo Abelo Perry) in escaping the Agency during a crucial scene.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker in Fast X

Vin Diesel shared how having Meadow on set felt like Paul Walker was present too.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Furious 7

Thirteen years on, Paul Walker remains the beating heart of the Fast & Furious franchise.

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