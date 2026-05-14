When Vijay Spoke About His Parents' Interfaith Marriage: 'Hindu Mother Fell In Love With Christian Father'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. Soon after, he was embroiled in his first controversy as he stepped into his new role. Vijay received significant backlash for appointing his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in an important political administrative position. Following which, Vetrivel was appointed to the same position in less than 24 hours by the Tamil Nadu government.

Amid the ongoing incident, an old interview of Vijay has resurfaced where he spoke about the utmost faith he has in theism, the belief in one or more gods.

Vijay On Parents' Interfaith Marriage

The conversation in question is an old interview that Vijay did for his film Beast with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Sun TV.

Vijay spoke fondly of his parents' interfaith marriage and how they got married after falling in love.

He added, "My mother (singer Shoba) is a Hindu, and my father (film director SA Chandrasekhar) is a Christian. They fell in love and got married. They never restricted me about anything, saying, 'Go here; don't go there.' That's how I am with my kids as well."

Vijay On Being A 'Firm Believer' In God

Nelson Dilipkumar also shared an anecdote from the sets of Beast and questioned Vijay if he's spiritual and a believer.

Nelson shared that one night after dinner, Vijay had been gone for 30 minutes, and upon returning told his crew that he went to church.

Nelson shared, "When we enquired, you revealed that you were going to the church. We were shocked. Honestly, it was unbelievable. But you genuinely went to the church. When we asked you about it the next day, you replied, 'I went there to pray for you guys as well.' Are you spiritual and a believer?"

Vijay had replied, "I am a firm believer. Going to church gives me a good feeling. Not just churches; I have also been to the Pillayarpatti Vinayaga temple and the Tirunallar temple. They all give me the same divine feeling. While we were shooting Kaththi (2014), I also visited the famous Ameenpeer Dargah in Kadapa. No matter which place of worship I go to - be it a church, temple, or dargah - it's the same divine feeling everywhere."

About Vijay

Actor Vijay made a sweeping victory with 108 seats out of 234. His party TVK had won the title of the single largest party in the State Assembly elections. His last film before he steps into the political world was supposed to be Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in a horde of controversies since the beginning of the year and is yet to get a release date.

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