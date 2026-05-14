Amid Divorce Rumours, Mouni Roy Spotted With Friend On Dinner Date In Mumbai

Mouni Roy continues to dominate headlines as her marriage to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar comes under public scrutiny. On Wednesday night, Mouni was spotted with friend Roopali Kadyan on a dinner date in Mumbai. For the outing, she opted for a short black dress with a striking sheer bottom. While paparazzi tried to get a response from Mouni, she swiftly made her way past the shutterbugs.

Notably, on Wednesday morning—hours before reacting to divorce rumours—Mouni shared a birthday post for friend Roopali.

She wrote: "My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry'thing. Love your sarcasm, wit, beauty inside out and all that makes you YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much I love you and you already know that. You are a witch though."

Mouni's Reaction to Divorce Rumours

Mouni shared an Instagram Story that read: "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy." She added a "please" and a folded hands emoji to her message.

Mouni's post came after speculation rife about her marital status with Suraj Nambiar.

Social media users pointed out that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Suraj even deleted his account on Tuesday amid the chatter.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following fun ceremonies like haldi and sangeet, the couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. This was followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has starred in shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She recently hosted Temptation Island. Besides Brahmastra, she has appeared in films like Gold and Made in China.