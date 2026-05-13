Amid Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours, Mouni Roy Asks For Space And Privacy: 'No False Narrative, Please'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's four-year-old marriage has been under immense public scrutiny since rumours of a separation emerged. On Wednesday, Mouni indirectly addressed the chatter via an Instagram Story.

It read: "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy." She added a "please" and a folded hands emoji to her message.

Mouni's post comes after social media users noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking divorce rumours.

The rumours intensified further when Suraj appeared to have deleted his Instagram profile, and Mouni removed pictures with him from hers.

Before addressing the ongoing chatter, Mouni shared a birthday post for her bestie and confidant, Roopali Kadyan. A partial phrase from the first line—"Come ruin or rapture"—has been interpreted by many online as a cryptic message about the situation.

Mouni and Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several fun ceremonies like haldi and sangeet, the couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. This was followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.

Mouni and Suraj used to share loved-up posts on their respective Instagram profiles-from date nights and vacations to special celebrations-until rumours of their separation emerged.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She hosted the show Temptation Island recently. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made in China.

