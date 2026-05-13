<i>The Family Man</i> Actor Sharib Hashmi Says Wife Nasreen's Oral Cancer Relapsed For 6th Time: 'This Shall Pass Too'

Sharib Hashmi, who rose to fame with the Amazon Prime original The Family Man, shared his wife Nasreen's eight-year-long fight with oral cancer. Nasreen is a five-time oral cancer survivor since her first diagnosis in 2018. Unfortunately, the cancer has relapsed for the sixth time, and like every time, the couple has been putting up a brave fight.

'Fight Karti Hain'

Recalling the fight over the years, Sharib told Hautterfly, "She has undergone surgery five times now. She has relapsed five times. It has come back for the sixth time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too—the treatment is going on. Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi, usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hai, kaafi aggressive nature ka hai, isliye itni baar relapse hota hai, lekin uske bawajood bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hai. Fight karti hai (The way she deals with it gives us the courage. The cancer is very aggressive, hence it has relapsed so much. But still, she has been fighting so well)."

Nasreen, who accompanied her husband on the show, shared how he has been a rock-solid support during the crisis.

"He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages to reach the hospital. From the time we are in the hospital till discharge, he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me—that he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways, he has been there," Nasreen said.

Sharib Hashmi married Nasreen Hashmi on December 27, 2003. They are parents to a daughter and a son.

Most recently, Sharib was seen as the husband of Tarla Dalal in Huma Qureshi's biopic Tarla, which had a digital premiere on ZEE5. He was also seen in a small role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.