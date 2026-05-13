Amid Split Rumours, Mouni Roy's Old Comment 'What's The Point Of Prolonging This Fight' Goes Viral

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been dominating headlines since yesterday after social media users noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Rumours of a separation went rife after Suraj appeared to have deleted his Instagram account, while Mouni deleted wedding pictures from her profile.

Meanwhile, Mouni's old comment about a 'fight' after marriage has resurfaced.

"What's the point of prolonging this fight or this argument? So, you come to a middle ground much quicker than when you're just boyfriend and girlfriend," she had said while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

"Give more love, give more understanding, and be there for each other more," the actress shared, explaining how she handles dissent after marriage.

Mouni and Suraj haven't responded to the ongoing chatter till now.

On Wednesday, Mouni shared a birthday message for her bestie and confidant, Roopali Kadyan. This is her first post on social media since rumours of a split emerged.

Mouni and Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several fun ceremonies like haldi and sangeet, the couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. This was followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.

Mouni and Suraj used to share loved-up posts on their respective Instagram profiles-from date nights and vacations to special celebrations-until rumours of their separation emerged.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She hosted the show Temptation Island recently. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made in China.