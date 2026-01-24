Mouni Roy Calls Out "Traumatizing" Harassment On Stage At Haryana Event: "Disgusted And Humiliated"

Mouni Roy has opened up about a deeply upsetting experience she faced during a recent event in Karnal, Haryana. What was meant to be a celebratory appearance turned into a moment that left the actor shaken and angry. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mouni shared a detailed note describing the harassment she allegedly faced from members of the audience, including elderly men.

In her post, Mouni Roy did not hold back. She began by writing, “Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents.”

She explained that as she walked towards the stage, things quickly became uncomfortable. “As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures,” she wrote. Mouni Roy added that she immediately objected, saying, “Didn't like it when I said ‘sir please remove your hand'.”

Instagram/Mouni Roy

According to the actor, the situation worsened once she was on stage.

“On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name calling,” Mouni Roy shared. Sh esaid she first tried to handle it politely. “I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me.”

At one point, the actor even attempted to leave mid-performance. “Is when mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance,” she wrote. Despite this, the behaviour did not stop. She noted with disappointment that “no family or organisers moved them from up front.”

Mouni Roy also spoke about how unsafe the situation felt. “Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused them,” she added.

Instagram/Mouni Roy

The star expressed how deeply affected she was by the incident, saying, “I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour.”

Ending her note on a strong and emotional message, Mouni Roy wrote, “We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you!”

She added that while she usually avoids sharing negative experiences, this incident crossed a line. “I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men,” Mouni concluded.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the JioHotstar show Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir.