Vijay Approves Special 9 AM Shows For Trisha And Suriya's <i>Karuppu</i>

Just two days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has made a move that has caught the attention of the Tamil film industry. He has now extended support to the makers of Karuppu by granting special permission for 9 am screenings of the film.

The upcoming action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14.

Special Nod For 9 Am Shows

On Tuesday evening, the makers shared the update on their official X handle alongside a photograph of Vijay at work in the Chief Minister's office.

"Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14," the post read.

While early morning screenings are common in several Indian states, theatres in Tamil Nadu have largely avoided them in recent years due to law and order concerns linked to intense fan celebrations around major releases.

About Karuppu

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features an ensemble cast including Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in pivotal roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Vijay And Trisha's Movies

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About Their Relationship

Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation about their personal relationship, especially after the latter attended the TVK chief's swearing-in ceremony. Despite ongoing rumours, neither of them has publicly addressed these claims.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.