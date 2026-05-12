Vijay Appoints Astrologer His OSD, Raising Eyebrows In Congress Camp

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, a day after the row over Tamil anthem, got into a fresh row today after appointing his astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel his Officer on Special Duty or OSD to the Chief Minister. The astrologer is the one who had predicted that Vijay would have a landslide victory. The move has raised eyebrows in several quarters -- including among the leaders of ally Congress.

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign.

During the counting of votes on May 4, when TVK had unexpectedly pulled ahead, Radhan Pandit was the first person who visited Vijay's residence.

The emotional connect may not be explanation enough for allies or the opposition DMK, who are used to taking a tough stand against any kind of superstition or astrologers.

In a post on X, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said, "Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position ?? Can any one explain."

Astrologers and political leaders -- especially in south India -- have a close connect.



Vettrivel had a high-profile client list, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa. Reports say many major political decisions during her tenure were taken after consulting the astrologer. The two apparently fell out after his prediction that she would not go to jail in the disproportionate assets case flopped.

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

But Vijay fell short of a majority. He could take oath only after the Congress, Left parties CPI and CPM and VCK extended support.