Actor Mandana Karimi Says 'Goodbye' To India After 16 Years: 'Leaving Behind My Second Home'

Actor Mandana Karimi has announced that she is leaving India after living in the country for nearly 16 years. The actor shared the emotional update during an AMA session on her Instagram Stories, where she opened up about the difficult decision and the reasons behind it.

Replying to a fan who asked if she had left Mumbai for good and whether she would miss the city, Mandana posted a video from the airport and said, "I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India."

She further added, "This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, it's finally, leaving behind my second home... and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything."

When Mandana Karimi Revealed Why She Is Leaving India

Earlier this year, in an interview with NDTV, Mandana had confirmed that she was planning to leave India due to security concerns.

When asked if she was seriously considering moving out, she said, "Yes, I am, because of security reasons. I can't share details until I am out."

Explaining her decision, Mandana said, "My way of supporting Iran in India. Being so vocal about the reality. Calling out officials. And not giving up. There are many reasons. My fight has been there for years in India. And now it just doesn't make sense."

Mandana also revealed the emotional toll her activism has taken on her personal life. When asked whether she had received death threats in India, her response was brief but powerful: "Always."

She also shared that she felt unsupported during this difficult time.

"No. None. Not from friends, the government or the media. That's why. It doesn't feel like home here anymore. It's been hard. But everything is in the name of Iran, Javed Shah and my people. I would do it again even without support," she said.

Mandana was last seen in the Netflix film Thar.