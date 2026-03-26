'Where Were You When Iranians Were Dying?': Mandana Karimi Slams Boman Irani's Trump Roast

Popular actor Boman Irani shared a video on Instagram roasting US President Donald Trump's peace talks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, now in their fourth week. While Boman took a dig at Trump with a gas-cylinder joke, Iranian actor Mandana Karimi slammed the 3 Idiots actor for his "silence" over common Iranians' death during the war.

What Boman Irani said in the video

Referring to the LPG-cylinder crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict—and his Parsi lineage—Boman Irani said: "So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smritiji, Aruna Iraniji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace."

"I have only one problem: I won't go to Washington. I think it would be best if Trump sahab and his delegation come to Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll feed them dhansak, custard, and other food. But if they bring along a big gas cylinder, I think it'll make life very smooth for all of us," Boman ended the video with a sarcastic smile and a thumbs-up.

Mandana Karimi's Reaction

While many celebrities shared laugh-out-loud emojis in the comments, the video sparked a sharp reaction from Iranian actor Mandana Karimi.

In the comments, she wrote: "Boman Irani sir... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me—we've lived it. We've spoken about it. But now... there's a video. Now there's concern. Now there's humour about gas, about Trump, about 'come to my house.' Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly, because it affects gas, politics, global talks—there's commentary? I mean... slow clap, really. From silence to satire—that was fast. Anyway... just an observation."

Boman Irani hasn't responded to the comment yet.

Other celebrity reactions

Echoing Boman's mood, Jaaved Jaaferi commented: "My dear @boman_irani If you call yourself Bombon Irani and offer to share the formula of Custard gas, Trump may make the effort to come to Dadarland." Comedian Sorabh Pant joked: "Dhansak could resolve many conflicts."

Sameera Reddy, Salim Merchant, Tabu, Farhan Akhtar, Zareen Khan, Siddharth, Soni Razdan, and Gajraj Rao shared laugh-out-loud emojis, appreciating Boman's Trump roast.

The Trump connection

On March 23, US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible "productive conversations" between Washington and Tehran. He said he had ordered the postponement of any planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days to allow talks to continue.

The move marks the first public hint of possible de-escalation since the war entered its fourth week. In response to Trump's post, Iranian state media said the US President had "backed down," fearing potential Iranian reprisals.

The conflict began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint military attack on Iran, leading to the political assassination of its Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei.