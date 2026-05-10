Rakul Preet Singh's Viral Gir Safari Video Sparks Debate, Officials Issue Statement

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, along with the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, recently visited Gir National Park for a jungle safari ahead of their film's release. However, the visit soon drew attention online after a video of Rakul circulated widely on social media.

The clip showed the actress walking near a safari vehicle, prompting speculation among internet users about whether wildlife regulations had been violated, as visitors are typically prohibited from stepping out of their vehicles inside protected forest zones.

Following the online debate, officials from Gir National Park issued a clarification, stating that the incident did not occur within the restricted sanctuary area.

In an official statement, park authorities said, "We have already issued a clarification regarding this video through our official Twitter handle. We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone."

They further explained the standard protocol followed inside the sanctuary and why no rules were breached in this case.

"As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle. In the viral visuals, she is seen outside the entry point area, after which she left and returned. Rakul Preet Singh had come with her team for a planned sanctuary visit. However, before entering the sanctuary, she experienced a medical issue. Due to this, her team took her back, and she did not enter the sanctuary premises."

Reiterating that the actress never entered the protected zone, the officials concluded, "Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle."

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

A sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the upcoming film continues the legacy of a story that originally dates back to 1978.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in cinemas on May 15, and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film positions itself as a breezy, family-friendly comedy that aims to balance nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana On Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 'Not Promoting Infidelity'