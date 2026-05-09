Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Slam 'Catfight' Rumours With Wamiqa Gabbi Amid <i>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</i> Promotions

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is all set to hit theatres on May 15. However, amid several clips of the cast from promotions making the rounds, the internet is of the opinion that there is an ongoing feud where Wamiqa Gabbi seems to be ignored by the other two lead actresses.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh put such rumours to rest, mentioning that they are all secure.

Speaking of how catfights between actresses are more of a narrative built by the media, Rakul Preet Singh told News18, "The media created this. A perception is a narrative which becomes the truth if it's repeated ten times. This has been going on for years now. Who has seen these catfights, differences and disturbed relationships? Any professional actor who comes to a set knows that the film is important to their career and to everyone's. A film is your rozi-roti."

"You've got to give your hundred per cent to a film you're working on. So, you aren't going to be silly and have issues with your co-actors unless kisi ke saath kuch bahut hi zyada galat ho raha hai. But I just don't understand this norm of women not getting along. I get along with everyone," Rakul added.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan spoke about how all three actresses are different in personality, but confident nevertheless.

She said, "All three of us are very different people but similarly confident and secure in our own skin. And all credit goes to Mudassar (Aziz; director) sir for writing a script where there's no scope for any character's costumes, hair, make-up, language, dialogue, personality or objective to coincide with one another. We all know that well."

Furthermore, she added, "When you're doing a film, you should ideally stop looking at 'my part' and 'her part'. It's 'our film'. The funnier Rakul is, the better it is for me. The better she is in a song, the better that is for me. The better I am in a song, the better for her. We're a family."

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

A sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the upcoming film continues the legacy of a story that originally dates back to 1978.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in cinemas on May 15, and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film positions itself as a breezy, family-friendly comedy that aims to balance nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

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