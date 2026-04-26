Watch: Jackky Bhagnani Holds His Ears, Says Sorry As Wife Rakul Preet Singh Brings Up 'Situationship' Remark

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are considered the ‘IT' couple of Bollywood. However, they recently found themselves in the midst of social media criticism after Jackky described their marriage as a situationship.

Now, Rakul has shared her humorous take on his “situationship” comment.

Rakul, in the Instagram Stories, can be heard saying, "Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)? “Kar diya na tumne (See what has happened now)?"

To this, Jackky, who is standing next to her, holds his ears and says, "Sorry.” He adds, “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!"

Rakul replies, "I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai (it is okay), considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also laugh about it!"

In the caption, she wrote, "Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on."

Before this, Rakul issued a clarification after Jackky's comment was blown out of proportion on social media.

She wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

The ‘Situationship' Remark

Jackky, during an episode of Zingabad on a YouTube channel, was asked to open up about his relationship with Rakul.

He said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

After this, Rakul clarified, "It is not about filling a void in each other's lives. It is not like, 'You didn't take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy.' I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about."

Jackky and Rakul got married in February 2024 in Goa. They exchanged vows and celebrated their union with two ceremonies: an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi wedding.

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