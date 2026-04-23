Married Couple Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Say, 'We Are Like In A Situationship'. Here's Why

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in 2024 after years of dating. To tease fans' curiosity, Rakul and Jackky described their marriage as a “situationship” during a recent chat. However, there was a catch: they did not use the term in its traditional sense.

“Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” Jackky said during a recent chat on an episode of Zingabad on a YouTube channel.

Looking back and reflecting on the moment when they decided to get married, Jackky said, “We told each other that we are not 20–21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill a void, because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

Rakul further clarified, “It is not about filling a void in each other's lives. It is not like, ‘You didn't take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy.' I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about.”

Jackky said there is a certain ease in their relationship that allows him to talk about his ex-girlfriends in front of Rakul. He also revealed that when Rakul is around, he does not hesitate to take calls on speakerphone, as he has nothing to hide from his wife. He said he does not feel “suffocated.”

Rakul and Jackky's shared wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale. In the photos, Rakul can be seen wearing a pink lehenga, while Jackky wears a white sherwani, with the couple smiling their hearts out. One of the pictures is from the sindoor-daan ceremony. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024,” along with the hashtag “abdonobhagna-ni.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar, and Esha Deol attended the destination wedding in Goa.