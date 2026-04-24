Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back At 'Marriage With Jackky Bhagnani Is A Situationship' Remark

In a recent chat, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married in 2024, playfully said that they are in a "situationship". The meaning, though, had a twist. As the statement blew out of proportion, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story to clarify its meaning and how it has been used for clickbaity headlines.

The Post

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic)."

Instagram/Rakul Preet Singh

About The "Situationship" Statement

"Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything," Jackky recently said during a chat on an episode of Zingabad on a YouTube channel.

Recalling the moment when they decided to get married, Jackky said, "We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill a void, because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier."

Rakul further clarified, "It is not about filling a void in each other's lives. It is not like, 'You didn't take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy.' I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about."

About Their Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on 21 February 2024 in Goa. They had two ceremonies: an Anand Karaj (Sikh tradition) in the afternoon followed by a Sindhi wedding in the evening.