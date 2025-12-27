'Regular Customer': Mumbai Police Search For Bollywood Actor's Brother In Drugs Case

The city police have launched a manhunt for an actor after identifying him as a "regular consumer" in a drug case.

Aman Preet Singh, brother of Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, was identified as one of the "drug consumers" after a narcotics racket was busted here recently with the arrest of two local businessmen, police said on Saturday.

In an operation carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and West Zone police here on December 19, two businessmen were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and 43 grams cocaine and 11.5 gram MDMA were seized from them.

During their interrogation so far, the names of four people, including that of Aman Preet Singh, surfaced as and they are currently missing, a senior police official said.

The official further said in July 2024, Aman was among five persons apprehended here for allegedly consuming drugs.

At that time, they were identified as "drug consumers" during the interrogation of five drug dealers, who were arrested by Cyberabad Police.

"He (Aman) is suspected to have purchased drugs five times from the two peddlers. So far he has not been named as accused. This is the second time he has been identified as a drug consumer. Teams are formed to trace him and after tracking him out we will see whether to send him for rehabilitation or counselling centre," the official added.

