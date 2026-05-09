FIR Filed Against Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag After Actress Alleges 'Sexual Abuse'

Actress Celina Jaitly earlier filed serious allegations against her husband, Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag, leading to the registration of an FIR by the Mumbai Police.

Details Of FIR

According to reports, the FIR was registered at Versova Police Station on Friday under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The complaint includes allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and continued harassment.

The case comes alongside ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Reports also state that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Peter Haag due to his alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.

Celina's Petition

Last year, Celina had approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking interim and ex parte relief.

In her petition, the actress sought damages worth Rs 50 crore along with additional compensation related to loss of income and property.

As per the petition, Celina alleged that her husband "prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity".

She further claimed that Haag pressured her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai residence to his name while she was dealing with severe emotional distress following the deaths of her newborn child and both her parents within a short span of time.

The actress also accused him of subjecting her to "severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse", which allegedly forced her to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children.

Celina additionally sought protection under the Domestic Violence Act and claimed compensation for financial losses, including alleged loss of earnings, visibility, property removal and maintenance.

Background

The actress married Peter Haag on September 18, 2010, in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Their marriage was later registered under Austrian civil law on September 22. The couple has three children - Viraaj, Winston and Arthur.

Amid the legal battle, Celina recently shared an emotional video on social media showing her visiting the grave of her late son, Shamsher.

In the post, she wrote, "I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing ...."

She further alleged that despite assurances made before an Austrian court, her children were not brought back to the marital residence.

"Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born," she wrote.

The actress also detailed the sacrifices she claimed to have made for her family over the years.

"I left my country, my parents, my work, and moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband's career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, and the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage and children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece... beared abuse..," she wrote.

Celina further alleged that she has currently been denied communication with her children despite joint custody and court orders.

"Despite repeated legal and sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody and a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children and I am heartbroken!" she stated.

She also accused Peter Haag of interfering with her relationship with their children.

"There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing and intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father," she wrote.

Recalling the beginning of the divorce proceedings, Celina added, "In early September, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him."

Concluding her note, she wrote, "I repeatedly sought an amicable separation in good faith, prioritising only the welfare of the children. These efforts are always met with demands relating to my premarital assets and unreasonable conditions intended to strip me of my freedom and dignity even after divorce."

Also Read: Celina Jaitly Breaks Down Cleaning Son's Grave In Austria, Claims She's 'Denied Contact' With Other Kids