Ameesha Patel's Scathing Rant On Younger Actresses And Their 'PR-Created Stardom': '2 Films A Year Don't Make You A Star'

Actress Ameesha Patel, who was recently stranded in Oman after her flight was diverted amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the UAE, has now taken a dig at the younger generation of actresses and their PR-driven image building.

What's Happening

On Friday, the actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a series of posts about actresses claiming top positions in the industry despite not delivering major box-office successes.

A tweet read, "Call yourself a superstar only if you have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Until then, stop playing PR games to call urself a super star. Sorry, but that's the harsh reality."

Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star 👌sorry but that's the harsh reality 👌 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

Another tweet read, "Loads of female actresses who haven't even achieved one solo blockbuster in their careers to date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 average films yearly and by being on some shooting sets, you don't become a star. All you become is an actor who is a part of a project."

Loads of female actresses who haven't even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers tlll date are calling themselves stars 😁by doing 2 avg films yearly and by being on some shooting sets u don't become a star . All u become is an actor who is a part of a projects.. — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

Ameesha didn't stop there. She shared another strong-worded post that read, "Most female actresses who haven't even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to call themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ? Like really? It's 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing (sic)".

Most female actresses who haven't even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000😁today 100 cr is nothing . — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

She added, "A star becomes a global superstar only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world. It's always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world. But you only become a superstar once u have delivered those big hits. Stop PR machinery."

A star becomes a global super star only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world ..it's always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world.but u only become a super star once u have delivered those big hits .stop PR machinery 😁 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

"Kaho na pyaar hai, Gadar 1 or Gadar2 ... Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I've given and till date they are the biggest hits of my co-stars as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses," she concluded.

Kaho na pyaar hai , Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I've given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses 😁 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

Background

Her remarks came shortly after she spoke about her stressful travel experience during the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Ameesha had revealed that her Emirates flight from New York to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat after the UAE airspace was shut following fresh missile attacks.

Sharing the update on social media, she wrote, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to Muscat and are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying (sic)".

The actress was travelling with music producer DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer. A picture from the beginning of their journey was shared by Goomer before the mid-air disruption.

Ameesha later posted another update from the airport lounge and wrote, "24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time (sic)".

She eventually landed in Mumbai on Tuesday after a long delay.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the UAE have intensified over the past few months. Iran has reportedly launched missile and drone attacks targeting important infrastructure in the UAE, including oil facilities and shipping routes.

The UAE, in response, has strengthened its air defence systems and coordinated security measures with its allies.

The conflict, which reportedly began earlier this year, has also affected global oil prices due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.