Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Says His House Is Bigger Than TV Actors' Home: 'It Has Four Floors'

Filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook-turned-content creator Dilip continue to entertain fans with their fun-filled vlogs and candid banter.

Their popular YouTube videos have earned them a massive fan following online, and recently, Farah admitted that Dilip has been "lucky" for her as well.

What's Happening

In a recent vlog, Farah and Dilip visited the home of actor Samarth Jurel, who is known for appearing on Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs.

As she entered Samarth's new house, Farah praised the property and called it a "beautiful abode."

Looking around, she told Dilip, "One day, you too will have a house like this."

However, Dilip's reply left everyone surprised. He said, "Ma'am, my house is much bigger than this."

Farah appeared embarrassed by the statement and immediately reacted, "What are you saying?"

Samarth then supported Dilip and said, "I saw your house. It is definitely a huge house."

Farah jokingly added, "It is still under construction. He is making Taj Mahal."

During the conversation, Samarth asked Farah, "You have a two-floor house, right?" To this, Farah corrected him and replied, "No, I have a three-floor house. But Dilip is constructing a four-floor house."

Samarth also mentioned how famous Dilip has become through the vlogs. Farah jokingly responded, "Don't praise him so much, please."

'Dilip Is Lucky For Farah Khan'

The actor then spoke about Dilip's inspiring journey and asked Farah, "He is lucky for you. Do you agree with me?" Farah replied, "And I am lucky for him."

Samarth then quipped, "With that logic, you are lucky for a lot of people." Farah eventually admitted, "He is lucky for me."

Agreeing with her, Samarth added, "Yes, he is definitely lucky for you."

Farah then hilariously said, "Now you've revealed the secret. He'll ask me to increase his salary."

Earlier too, Farah had opened up about Dilip's growing popularity and earnings through their YouTube channel.

In one of her previous vlog episodes featuring actress Shruti Haasan, Shruti had asked whether Dilip receives extra payment or royalties for appearing in the videos.

Farah had then replied, "Yes, he gets a lot... more than everyone here put together."

In another vlog, Farah had revealed that Dilip owns a three-storey bungalow in Bihar with six bedrooms.

She had also shared that the success of the YouTube channel helped Dilip shift his children to an English-medium school.