Mona Kapoor's Friend Recalls Her 'Crying' After She Got To Know About Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's Affair

Singer Jaspinder Narula made a smashing Bollywood debut with her hit playback song Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye from the 1996 film Judaai-led by Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar, and produced by Boney Kapoor.

The singer, who had become good friends over time with Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, recalled an emotional moment when she wept after getting to know about Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's relationship.

What's Happening

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Jaspinder Narula revealed how the meaning of the song Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye took on a whole different meaning years later, when she became close friends with Mona Shourie Kapoor.

The singer shared, "I was very close to Mona Kapoor. Later, she told me what was happening at that time while I was recording the song. Someone's home was being built while someone else's was breaking."

"She told me, 'You were singing inside, and I was crying outside, sitting on the stairs of Super Sound (studio) when I found out.' It was around the same time that she came to know about everything. This is what she shared with me," Jaspinder Narula recalled Mona Kapoor's words.

On The Narration For Judaai Song

Jaspinder Narula further explained how the narration went for the rather amusing story of Judaai.

She shared, "They told me the song was being picturised on Sridevi. They explained the situation in the film-how she gets Anil Kapoor married again because she takes money."

"My ear had developed mucus and one of my ears was completely blocked. With great difficulty, I sang the song," the singer recalled.

Speaking of musician Hariharan, who had sung the song with her and was mighty impressed, she revealed his reaction, "Hariharan ji told me, 'Where were you? We have been seeing you on television for so long. You have just entered the industry, but you should have come much earlier'."

About Boney Kapoor And Mona Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor had two children-Arjun and Anshula. Mona Kapoor died after battling cancer in 2012. Boney Kapoor and his second wife Sridevi had two daughters-Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi died due to an accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018.

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