'People Called Sridevi A Homewrecker, It Played On Her Mind': Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has lost her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, just a few months before her big debut with Dharma Productions' Dhadak (2018). Time didn't heal the actress's loss as she continues to struggle to hide her pain from the glares of the media.

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how people labelled her mother a "homewrecker," the constant public scrutiny over their family dynamics, and how she has been dealing with a sense of loss for the last 8 years.

'People Called Sridevi a Homewrecker'

Recalling her mother's struggling days, Janhvi said Sridevi never opened up about her tough times to her children. Instead, she always shared "happy" stories, though the world had not always been kind to her.

Talking about Sridevi's old interview, where she opened up about her vulnerability, Janhvi said, "I have seen that journey. People were not very kind when she was around. They called her a homewrecker and all the cruel things. It played on her mind and made her feel a certain way, but history is kind to people who have passed."

When asked about the one thing she would say to her mother, Janhvi said, "I understand her now. And I am sorry that I didn't understand her before. She was dealing with things with a completely different lens, compared to how I used to see it when I was a kid—professional, financial, and others. She started working from the age of four, but she never shared any stories of her struggles with us. She only shared happy stories."

Boney Kapoor first saw Sridevi in the late 70s in a Tamil film. Boney was then married to Mona Kapoor and a father of two children, Arjun and Anshula.

'I Didn't Lose One Parent, I Lost My Father Also That Day'

In one of her old interviews, Sridevi said that Janhvi is more like her, while Khushi shares character traits with her father more.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Janhvi said she was a "dependent" daughter when her mother died in a drowning accident in Dubai all of a sudden.

She said, "I was a very dependent daughter. I didn't make my own decisions. I would depend on her for that. What should I wear? What should I think? What is wrong and right? Everything. So suddenly to make your own decisions with the world ripping you apart, making accusations on family dynamics..."

She added, "I made some bad decisions and let some people into my life that had no business being anywhere near me and taking advantage of me the way that they did. I was not putting myself in a safe space. I was compromising my mental and physical safety constantly."

Talking about her father, she said, "I cannot get over the pain of losing my mom. There is no one like her. I miss how funny she was. I miss who she made me, my sister, and my father. I didn't lose one parent, I lost my father also that day—the version of him that existed when she was around."

Love Confession

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love story was the talk of the town back in the day. Decades later, the charm of the love story hasn't faded.

In an interview with Filmfare, Boney Kapoor shared that his love confession to Sridevi was initially met with anger and distance. After he revealed his feelings, the actress stopped talking to him for about six to eight months.

However, things took a turn when Boney offered her shelter at his home after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Over time, their relationship began to heal and mend. Later, Sridevi's mother fell ill in 1995, and Boney supported her during this challenging time. This strengthened their bond even more. "Sri had begun drawing towards me," he recalled.

Wedding and Children

Sridevi and Boney got married in June 1996 but made their relationship public only the following year, especially after Sridevi became visibly pregnant. The actress gave birth to their first daughter, Janhvi, on March 6, 1997. They welcomed their second daughter, Khushi, on November 5, 2000. Before Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Kapoor.