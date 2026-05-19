Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Blue Manish Malhotra Saree With A Modern <i>Dupatta</i> Twist

Fashion trends may come and go, but some classics always find their way back into the spotlight. Right now, the dupatta is having one of its biggest revivals yet. Once seen as a traditional staple reserved mainly for ethnic occasions, the clothing piece has now evolved into a major style statement. From Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, several Western celebrities have embraced the chic look for their red carpet appearances.

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor added her own glamorous touch to the trend with a stunning Manish Malhotra saree look. The actress attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Peddi, with co-star Ram Charan. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Janhvi opted for a chiffon saree in a tranquil blue hue.

The actress paired the delicate saree with a textured bandeau blouse, and the intricate surface detailing brought a touch of sophistication to her monochrome outfit. The structured silhouette of the blouse beautifully offset the saree's breezy and delicate fall. One-shoulder-inspired drape added extra elegance to the look.

The real showstopper, however, was the matching dupatta, which draped gracefully around her neck and trailed down her back. With tassel accents, the statement drape brought flow and drama to the otherwise minimal look. Beyond enhancing the outfit's dreamy aesthetic, the dupatta also leaned into the scarf-inspired draping trend that's currently commanding international red carpets.

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and posted about the look, "In our Blue hand-painted French chiffon fringe saree with a flowy drape .. 2026 is the year of the drape worldwide, inspired by our Indian dupatta"

Janhvi accessorised her look with earrings and a ring from Jet Gems, along with a bracelet from Golecha's Jewels. Makeup artist Savleen Manchanda crafted her glam with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, winged liner, blushed cheeks, ample highlighter and a glossy nude lip. Hairstylist Sourav Roy tied the look together with a polished high ponytail.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt complemented her bespoke pink Tamara Ralph strapless gown with a matching dupatta at the Cannes Film Festival. Echoing the trend, stars including Camila Mendes and Hailey Bieber sported dupattas at the Met Gala.