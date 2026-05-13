Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads At Cannes 2026 In Crystal-Drenched JoliPoli Couture With Dramatic Cape Sleeves

Urvashi Rautela made a striking appearance at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Held in the French Riviera from May 12 to May 23, Cannes once again brought together some of the biggest names from cinema and fashion across the world. While stars like Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore and Jane Fonda made stylish appearances at the opening ceremony, Urvashi stayed true to her signature maximalist red carpet style.

For the opening ceremony, Urvashi picked a custom couture look by Vietnamese label JoliPoli, and the outfit was impossible to miss. The gown followed a fitted mermaid-style silhouette with a sheer lavender-toned base covered in heavy silver embellishments. From crystals and sequins to beadwork and stone detailing, almost every inch of the outfit shimmered under the Cannes lights.

One of the standout details of the gown was the structured corset-style bodice. It featured intricate silver embroidery in swirling patterns that almost looked sculpted onto the dress. The neckline dipped into a sweetheart shape, while the shoulder area had dramatic embellished accents. The long cape sleeves added movement and made the outfit feel even more grand. The crystal tassels flowing from the shoulders gave the illusion of sparkling wings.

The Icy Silver Theme

Urvashi's jewellery stayed fully in sync with the icy silver theme. Urvashi Rautela wore a statement choker-style necklace with layered detailing, matching dangling earrings, a bracelet and a striking maang tikka-inspired headpiece placed at the centre of her bun. The head accessory, with its bird-like shape and crystal work, instantly became one of the most eye-catching parts of the look.

Another accessory that stood out was her embellished box clutch. The mini bag featured multicoloured stones, mirror detailing, metallic embroidery and jewel-toned accents. Even though the gown followed a monochrome palette, the clutch brought in a playful pop of colour. Her long chrome-finish nails and stacked crystal bracelet brought extra bling.

Sticking to the maximalist route, Urvashi Rautela went with full glam. The actor's skin had a dewy finish, while her eyes featured silver shimmer, dramatic eyeliner, long lashes and sharply defined brows. She paired it with rosy cheeks and nude, glossy lips. Urvashi's hair was styled in a high bun with soft front strands framing the face.

This look was completely in line with Urvashi Rautela's bold red carpet identity.

