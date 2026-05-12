Tara Sutaria Pairs A Rs 65,000 Blazer With A Rs 4.9 Lakh Dior Bag As She Leaves For Cannes

Tara Sutaria is all set to make her debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which is set to begin on May 12 and conclude on May 23. The Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for France.

While her fans wait for her red carpet pictures to take the internet by storm, the fashionista gave a glimpse of how she will be serving looks on the French Riviera. Her airport outfit was a masterclass in power dressing and a lesson in how to casually make a case for quiet luxury.

Tara Leaves For Cannes In A Rs 65,000 Blazer Paired With A Rs 4.9 Lakh Bag

The actor stepped out at the airport wearing a black suit, but it was not an ordinary ensemble. The suit was sourced from Helsa, a Germany-based fashion label. The dark grey striped blazer, featuring a front-button closure, padded shoulders, and heavyweight twill fabric, comes with a price tag of Rs 65,789.

Tara Sutaria styled it with striped baggy pants from the same brand. Featuring a waist tie, dual side-seam pockets, and a zip-fly with button closure, their cost on the official website is Rs 37,353.

To complete the look, the Apurva star opted for black Jill leather mules by YSL. But the attention-grabber in the whole put-together look was the Mini Lady Dior bag. According to the official website, the price is Rs 4,90,000. Crafted from black lambskin, it is considered a timeless piece. The bag features a removable chain shoulder strap and an interior zip pocket.

Tying her entire look together were a pair of sunglasses. The mini oval pair comes with a price tag of Rs 8,450.

Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

Also Read | 'Where Is Aishwarya Rai?': Internet Asks As L'Oreal Paris Unveils Posters For Cannes