Tara Sutaria Channels Retro Glam In Black Corset Gown And Opera Gloves At Cannes

After impressing fashion enthusiasts with her elegant debut appearance, Tara Sutaria returned with another striking look that perfectly blended Hollywood glamour with modern couture sophistication.

Details

Tara shared glimpses of her retro look, which she wore to the Red Sea Women in Cinema event, on Instagram. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress wore an all-black ensemble from the collections of Romanian designer label Rhea Costa.

The look was built around a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline and voluminous draping that framed the collarbones. A corset-inspired bodice cinched her waist, falling into a sleek pencil skirt.



Tara accessorised her outfit with opera-length black leather gloves, chunky gold earrings from Vintage Chanel, pointed-toe black stilettos from Jimmy Choo, and YSL angular dark sunglasses.

For makeup, she kept it subtle with a nude eyeshadow base, sharp winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes for clean definition. Soft blush gave her cheeks a fresh flush, while highlighter added a lit-from-within glow to her glam.



Tara topped the look with nude lipstick that balanced the palette. Her hair fell in soft, retro-inspired curls with a deep side part. A pinned section added volume and an old Hollywood touch that pulled the look together.

Earlier, Tara Sutaria opted for a black-and-white Helsa midi dress for her Cannes debut. The outfit came with a structured sweetheart neckline, cinched waist, and voluminous skirt that nodded to 1950s elegance. Soft side-parted waves, a matte base, fluttery lashes, and a nude-brown lip kept the beauty vintage. Gold pearl-drop earrings, pointed-toe heels, and cat-eye sunglasses sealed the Riviera-ready look.

We're looking forward to more of Tara Sutaria's fashion moments at Cannes.



Also Read: Tara Sutaria Makes Her Cannes 2026 Debut In A Look Straight Out Of Old Hollywood