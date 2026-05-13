L'Oreal Reacts To Missing Aishwarya Rai Cannes Poster Backlash With A "Timeless" Comment

When French beauty label L'Oreal Paris unveiled posters of its brand ambassadors adorning the facade of Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, ahead of the film festival's 2026 edition, social media had only one question: "Where is Aishwarya Rai?"

The absence of the actor, who was appointed the global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris back in 2003, did not go unnoticed in the brand line-up. Many Indians associate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with the brand despite newer names such as Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari now added to the mix.

Days ago, Hotel Martinez -- a popular celebrity-favourite address by the French Riviera -- shared a promotional video of posters featuring L'Oreal Paris ambassadors Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren, among others.

With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular at Cannes for L'Oreal since 2002, not visible in the brand's latest promotional material, the Internet had a few things to say.

Screenshot of L'Oreal Paris's response on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from its Cannes branding.

"Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched ..please promote and celebrate her more," wrote a user on L'Oreal Paris's Instagram post.

In response to this comment, the brand said, "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses."

The Internet was still not convinced. Another user clapped back, saying "@lorealparis so then where's her poster???"

When an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan praised the actor as the "queen of Cannes", L'Oreal Paris said "Timeless and completely herself. That is Aishwarya Rai."

Another comment, another response by L'Oreal Paris.

The brand's response to the controversy came just in time for its red carpet showcase at the opening night of the 79th Cannes Film Festival which saw Alia Bhatt represent India.

If L'Oreal Paris is to be believed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will surely make a red-carpet appearance as "good things take time".

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Serves Soft Glam In Blush-Toned Bustier Gown At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet