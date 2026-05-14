Alia Bhatt Crowns Aishwarya Rai's Saree Look At <i>Devdas</i> Premiere As Cannes' Most Iconic Fashion Moment

As Cannes 2026 continues to bring major fashion moments to the red carpet, one Bollywood star who has been getting plenty of attention is Alia Bhatt. The actress has been serving one striking look after another this year, from a dramatic custom ball gown by Yash Patil to a soft blush-toned Tamara Ralph outfit, a modern Tarun Tahiliani saree gown, and most recently, an icy blue Daniel Frankel ensemble.

While Alia Bhatt's own Cannes wardrobe has become a talking point online, the actress recently revealed that her all-time favourite Cannes fashion memory belongs to none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a chat with Vogue, Alia was asked about the Cannes look that has stayed with her over the years. She instantly picked Aishwarya's unforgettable appearance at the 2002 premiere of Devdas.

She said, “A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was so iconic.”

Interestingly, both Alia and Aishwarya are associated with L'Oréal Paris, making the moment feel even more full circle for fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2002 Cannes Appearance

Back in 2002, the Devdas screening at the Cannes Film Festival became a huge moment for Indian cinema on the global stage. Aishwarya arrived at the festival alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the trio quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the event.

One of the most remembered visuals from that year was Aishwarya and Shah Rukh stepping out of a horse-drawn carriage. Photos of SRK offering his hand to Aishwarya while she got down are still widely shared online even today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Neeta Lulla Saree Moment

For the big premiere, Aishwarya wore a bright yellow saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The saree featured rich golden embroidery and a heavily detailed border, giving it a royal but elegant feel. She paired the outfit with layered kundan jewellery, including a choker, matching earrings and bangles.

Her beauty look stayed classic and simple. She wore soft makeup, a small bindi and left her hair open in gentle waves. The combination made the entire look feel traditional, polished and timeless without looking overdone.

At a time when most international celebrities chose gowns for the Cannes carpet, Aishwarya, arriving in full Indian ethnic wear, stood out instantly. For many Indian fans, it became a proud pop culture moment. And even after more than two decades, it continues to be one of the most talked-about Cannes appearances from India.



Also Read: Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Modern-Day Princess In Ice Blue Gown On Cannes 2026 Red Carpet