Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Modern-Day Princess In Ice Blue Gown On Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival is officially in full swing, and Alia Bhatt is making sure all eyes remain on her.

After turning heads with her first appearance at Cannes 2026, the actor returned to the red carpet for her second outing - and this time, she embraced full fairytale glamour.

Attending the premiere of A Woman's Life, Alia arrived in a custom ice blue Daniel Frankel gown.

The actress looked every bit the modern-day princess in a structured couture. The fitted bodice featured delicate straps and a soft, sculpted silhouette that hugged her frame beautifully before flowing into a voluminous layered tulle skirt.

But it wasn't just the gown doing the talking.

Alia elevated the look with a striking lace choker-style neckpiece. Her accessories were kept minimal, allowing the intricate detailing of the gown to remain centre stage. She paired the look with understated rings and soft, glowing makeup.

Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, with a few loose strands framing her face.

Alia Bhatt's Day 2 Look At Cannes 2026

Earlier in the day, Alia stepped out in a custom creation by Tarun Tahiliani. Her look featured a draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt paired with a soft sculpted corset, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary couture for an elegant and modern statement.

Alia Bhatt's Day 1 Red Carpet Look

For her red carpet debut at Cannes 2026, Alia embraced full-blown couture in a blush-toned gown by Tamara Ralph. The outfit featured a sculpted corset, a sweeping train, and a flowing chiffon scarf-an unmistakable nod to vintage Hollywood glamour.

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

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