US-Iran War LIVE Updates​​​​​​: US President Donald Trump has arrived in China and is set to discuss the war in Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a high-stakes summit between the two countries in Beijing.

Ahead of the summit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States wanted China to take a more active role toward pursuing Iran in ending the months-long war.

"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they are doing now, and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," Rubio told Fox News in an interview.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which has been targeted by Iran frequently in its attacks on Gulf countries, has denied reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting its president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said.

Netanyahu's office had earlier said that he had held a "secret" meeting with the UAE President.

"The visit marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

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