US-Iran War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has arrived in China and is set to discuss the war in Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a high-stakes summit between the two countries in Beijing.
Ahead of the summit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States wanted China to take a more active role toward pursuing Iran in ending the months-long war.
"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they are doing now, and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," Rubio told Fox News in an interview.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which has been targeted by Iran frequently in its attacks on Gulf countries, has denied reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting its president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said.
Netanyahu's office had earlier said that he had held a "secret" meeting with the UAE President.
"The visit marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."
Here Are LIVE Updates On US-Iran War:
US Iran War Live: 'Don't Have Control Over Our Enriched Uranium': Iran Minister Kazem Gharibabadi
Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, said that Iran had been ready to discuss all aspects of the nuclear issue but that the US had refused genuine negotiations and instead demanded its own terms.
Iran War Live:Iran's Araghchi Hits Out At Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 13, 2026
Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable.
Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account.
Iran War Live: As Trump Meets Xi, Iran War Likely To Be Key Topic
The war with Iran is likely to be a key topic as US President Donald Trump arrived in China and met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Ahead of the meetings, Trump hoped China would use its considerable leverage to prod Iran to agree to US terms to end the two-month old war or reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, but he has tempered those calls ahead of the summit.
US Iran War Cuba Has "No Fuel, No Diesel" Amid Hormuz Blockade: Energy Minister
Cuba has completely run out of diesel and fuel oil, the country's energy and mines minister said on Wednesday, as the capital Havana faces its worst rolling blackouts in decades amid a US blockade that has strangled the island of fuel.
Iran War Live: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi In India For BRICS Summit
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi began a three-day official visit to India on Wednesday, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran more than two months ago.
Araghchi is visiting India primarily to attend a two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers beginning Thursday. (PTI)
Iran US War: Saudi Arabia Launched Covert Attacks On Iran Amid Middle East War: Report
Saudi Arabia launched numerous, unpublicised strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks carried out in the kingdom during the Middle East war, two Western officials briefed on the matter and two Iranian officials said.
Iran War Live: Drone Strike Hits Iranian Opposition Camp, Says Report
A drone strike hit an Iranian opposition camp north of Iraq's Erbil, security sources were quoted as saying by Reuters on Wednesday, adding that an arms and ammunition depot inside the camp was targeted.
There was no reports of fatalities. (Reuters)
UAE Denies Reports' Of "Secret Visit" By Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
The United Arab Emirates said Thursday it "denies reports" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the country, after Netanyahu's office said he had met with the UAE president during the war with Iran.
Iran War Live: UAE Denies Report Of Visit By Benjamin Netanyahu
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied reports of a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the country, noting that reports claiming that the UAE had received the Israeli prime minister or any Israeli military delegation were false.
In a statement posted on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time), the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its relations with Israel are conducted within the framework of the publicly known Abraham Accords, not based on secret arrangements.
Iran War Live: Trump Says Iran "Very Much Under Control"
Speaking to reporters before departing for Beijing, US President Donald Trump downplayed the discussion on Iran war with this Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a US-China summit in Beijing.
"We have a lot of things to discuss," Trump told reporters. "I wouldn't say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control."
Iran War Live: Rubio Says US Wants China To Play Active Role In Ending War
"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they're doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.