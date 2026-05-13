Delhi Content Creator Sells Maggi In The Mountains For A Day, His Earnings Surprise Internet

Maggi and mountain views have long been considered the perfect combination for travellers seeking comfort food in chilly weather. A Delhi-based content creator recently turned that idea into a one-day business experiment to see just how profitable selling Maggi in the hills could be. Devansh Tyagi, known for posting challenge-based videos on Instagram, documented his attempt to set up a temporary Maggi stall at a scenic mountain location and find out how much money he could earn in a single day.

The video showed Tyagi scouting for a picturesque spot before building a makeshift setup from scratch. He arranged packets of instant noodles for display, placed plastic tables and chairs for customers, and created a small cooking station overlooking the hills.Soon after the stall opened, hikers and tourists began stopping by for food.

The video captured visitors sitting down to enjoy steaming bowls of Maggi while taking in the mountain scenery. Tyagi was seen cooking fresh portions for each order and interacting with customers throughout the day. He revealed that regular Maggi was priced at Rs 100 per plate, while butter Maggi cost Rs 120.

As footfall increased, the stall eventually sold out of all its stock. At the end of the experiment, Tyagi claimed he had earned Rs 24,000 in a single day from selling Maggi.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral, crossing 4 million views and triggering widespread discussion online about the popularity of Maggi at hill stations and tourist spots.

Many users joked that the video had revealed an unexpectedly profitable business idea, with some humorously asking whether they should quit their corporate jobs to open Maggi stalls in the mountains. Others jokingly asked if the stall was hiring interns.

One user wrote, "Everything was fine until you took water from the stream." Another said, "New business idea unlocked."

At the same time, several users pointed out that the Rs 24,000 figure represented gross revenue and did not include expenses such as raw materials, fuel, transport, disposable cutlery, and other operating costs.

The viral clip ultimately sparked a larger conversation online about street food entrepreneurship, unconventional side hustles, and the growing fascination with leaving traditional 9-to-5 jobs for independent ventures.