From Nihari To Jalebi: Korean Vlogger Goes On Delhi Street Food Trail Before Sunrise

If you think Delhi food has been deeply documented and explored by local and foreign food influencers and YouTubers, think again. Popular food content creator Tina, known by her online name Doobydobap, recently came to India and went on an early-morning breakfast spree through the lanes of Old Delhi. Her video documents a unique side of Delhi street food that even locals may have never explored.

The breakfast trail started early at 5:45 am while it was still dark. The first thing Doobydobap ate was a Parantha Omelette, freshly made right in front of her. She gave this hearty roll an 8.5 out of 10.

Next, at 6:15 am, still in the dark, she gorged on delicious Mutton Nihari, a dish not many knew would be available so early in the morning. Served with hot and fresh naan bread, the meaty gravy dish was also given an 8.5 out of 10.

The third item on the breakfast trail was a cup of hot street-side chai. Just like locals, Doobydobap poured the milky tea from one cup to another and back again to get that froth on top.

At 7:25 am, she watched the sunrise at Jama Masjid and headed to Lotan ji in Chawri Bazar at 8 am for a plate of tasty Chole Kulche. "This is one of the dishes I will remember for a long time," Doobydobap said, calling it one of her favourites and giving it a 9.8 out of 10.

At 8:30 am, she headed to Chandni Chowk and enjoyed the famous hot and sweet jalebi served with creamy rabri. "One of the best desserts I ever tried," said Doobydobap, giving it a solid 9 out of 10.

The final dish on the menu at 9 in the morning was freshly squeezed orange juice, enjoyed in the company of sweet street dogs, and Doobydobap gave it a happy 10 out of 10.

The viral video has clocked 2.5 million views.

"Everything I ate for Breakfast in Delhi, India," she wrote in the caption.

Viewers were impressed by this early morning Delhi food trail. Take a look at the comments section:

A viewer wrote, "You actually ate like a local, wow! Come to Mumbai too!!" A surprised user added, "You actually ate Nihari for breakfast."

One appreciated, saying, "Love how she's eating like a local and pronounces the names correctly." Another chimed in, "India should pay her for advertising the Indian culinary world in such a positive way, plus she made the food look amazing."

A fan wrote, "And that's how we know, she is the OG Creator." One noticed, "Love how she is wrapped in a shawl like a local."

Would you also like to experience this delicious street food trail in Delhi? Share your views in the comments section.