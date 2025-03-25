Watch: Influencer Tries To Prank Delhi 5-Star For Free Breakfast, Ends Up Paying Rs 3,600 For Meal

A Delhi-based content creator who tried to sneak into a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri for a free breakfast ended up paying Rs 3,600 for the meal she had enjoyed. Taking to Instagram, Nishu Tiwari shared a video of herself in which she is seen dressed up in pyjamas, pretending to be a hotel guest. She provides the hotel staff with a fictitious room number, tricking them into leading her right to the breakfast buffet area. Then, she and her team member indulge in a lavish breakfast, before getting caught and paying Rs 3,600 for the meal.

In the video, Ms Tiwari and her team member were just about to exit the breakfast buffet area when they were stopped and questioned by the hotel staff. The staff cross-checked the room number she provided and realised it belonged to a different guest. When confronted, the content creator initially claimed it was a mix-up and that they were at the "wrong place". Eventually, she admitted to not being a guest and paid Rs 3,600 for the meal.

"Free ka khana Mehnga pad gya (The free meal turned out to be costly)," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1.7 million views. The clip has sparked a discussion around morality and boundaries in prank culture.

"It is possible you might have made this video as a joke, but the people who are watching your video can get such an idea. So why should we give such a message that people get inclined to do such things?" wrote one user. "I did not find this video funny from any angle, I hope that your video did not send the wrong message to anyone, otherwise, many people get into trouble and such names also get spoiled," they added.

"Shame on people like these. earn money and respect and then sot between quality people.....woh kehte hain naa paisa doesn't guarantee class," said another user.

"The hack would have worked if you were not recording and did not have that microphone, you were attracting too much attention," commented a third user.

"Why would you do this even? I work for hospitality industry and forget about that even being a sane person I will not try this kiddish nuisance that you have just done," one user wrote.