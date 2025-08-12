AAP Leader Says Party Exposed BJP's Vote Theft, Congress Remained Silent

Amid the row erupted over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday alleged that a "massive vote theft scam" is currently underway in the country and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "stealing votes" during the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Kakkar also expressed disappointment over the Congress party's silence on alleged electoral irregularities in Delhi, despite raising similar concerns in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said, "We stand with the country. Currently, a massive vote theft scam is underway in the country. AAP had shown how they (BJP) stole votes in the Delhi Assembly elections... We have always exposed the BJP's vote theft, but Congress has always remained silent on this issue."

"Even today, when Congress raises the issue of SIR in Karnataka or Maharashtra, they still fail to acknowledge vote theft in Delhi. It is very unfortunate that at that time, they supported the BJP and said that whether someone's name is on the voter list or not, it doesn't matter to the public. This is very unfortunate," Kakkar added.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'.

Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi also protested on the issue.

On Monday, in a show of unity, the INDIA bloc MPs took out a march from the Parliament to the EC headquarters in Delhi against the alleged election irregularities in the 2024 general election and against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, stating that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha "still has time" to either submit a formal declaration substantiating his allegations of vote theft or apologise to the nation.

