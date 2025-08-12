"Bringing Governance Closer To People": Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Unveils Plan For Mini Secretariats Across Delhi

"Bringing governance closer to people"- that's how Chief Minister Rekha Gupta summed up her latest push to make government services more accessible. On Tuesday, she announced that every district in Delhi will soon have its own mini secretariat.

Delhi's 11 revenue districts will each get a mini secretariat aimed at resolving citizens' issues locally instead of forcing them to visit multiple government offices across the city. "Resolving the problems of Delhi's people is a priority; therefore, the govt wants to establish a mini secretariat in every district so that people do not have to visit isolated government offices repeatedly," Ms Gupta said after chairing a high-level meeting.

Field Visits to Build Trust

The Chief Minister urged district magistrates (DMs) to conduct regular field visits. "This serves two purposes: firstly, they gain firsthand knowledge of problems and their solutions; secondly, it helps build public trust in the govt," she said.

She also called for smooth distribution of Tricolours under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day. "All DMs should ensure that the distribution of the Tricolour from district offices is carried out smoothly and successfully," Ms Gupta said.

Praise and New Measures

Ms Gupta praised the role of DMs during the Kanwar Yatra and directed that pending payments to Kanwar committees be cleared within three months. Addressing concerns about staff shortages raised by DMs, she assured that the issues would be resolved at the earliest.

To make public grievance redressal more effective, officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Jal Board will now participate in district-level public hearings. The CMO confirmed that work on setting up mini secretariats has already begun.