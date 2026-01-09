Advertisement
"Freaking Cold In Delhi": Scientist Praises Team For Braving The Weather

A team of scientists from CSIR-CCMB continued their outreach activities outdoors, drawing praise for their dedication despite freezing conditions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

The post received several likes and supportive comments.

Delhi is currently experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures continuing to fall across the National Capital Region. Many residents are staying indoors to escape the biting winds and low visibility. Amid the harsh weather, a story of professional dedication has captured public attention.

Dr Ishwariya Venkatesh, a senior scientist and neurobiologist at CSIR-CCMB (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology), praised her team for continuing their scientific outreach despite the cold. Dr. Venkatesh, whose X profile notes that she leads research on the "molecular basis of why some axons regenerate better than others," shared a message of appreciation for her colleagues.

"It's extremely cold in Delhi (cold wave and all), but these scientists are braving it, wrapped in layers, to still talk about their science! So proud of my crew - all 12 of them have independent stories to tell and enjoyed sharing them with a diverse audience at CMMDR!" she wrote in her post. Along with her message, she shared a collage of photos and a video showing her team presenting their work outdoors despite the freezing conditions.

The post received several likes and supportive comments, with users applauding the team's dedication to scientific outreach despite harsh weather. "Braving the cold with dedication and purpose, this is what true professionalism looks like. Kudos to the crew," wrote one user, echoing the admiration shared by many.

