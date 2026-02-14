This 12-Year-Old American Built A Nuclear Fusion Reactor In His Playroom

A 12-year-old schoolboy from Dallas has attracted global attention after successfully producing nuclear fusion and setting his sights on a world record, according to NBC News. Aiden McMillan, a seventh-grade student in the Dallas Independent School District, is now working to be recognised by Guinness World Records as the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion.

His project began when he was just eight years old. Before building the device, Aiden spent two years studying nuclear physics and learning the theory behind fusion. Only then did he begin assembling early versions of his machine, as per the news report.

The work was carried out with support from Launchpad, a non-profit makerspace in West Dallas designed to help students pursue ambitious science and engineering projects.

Aiden admits the process was not always easy. He described the experience as both rewarding and frustrating. The project took four years in total and involved repeated setbacks, adjustments and safety checks.

His mother initially had concerns about the risks involved and insisted on understanding exactly what could go wrong and how those risks would be managed.

In the end, the breakthrough came when the machine produced neutrons, confirming that fusion had taken place. Aiden said the moment was emotional and marked the end of a long journey.

Despite the attention, he insists the project was driven by curiosity rather than ambition. He believes fusion could play a key role in the future of energy. For Aiden, the achievement may be only the beginning of a career in science and innovation.