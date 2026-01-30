2-Year-Old Sets Two Guinness World Records For Snooker Trick Shots

A 2-year-old boy from Manchester, England, is making headlines for achieving two remarkable milestones in the world of snooker. Guinness World Records confirmed on January 28 that Jude Owens has officially become the youngest person ever to perform two trick shots during a game, reported People.com.

Snooker is similar to pool, but played on a larger table with smaller balls and a larger number of balls. Players pocket other balls by striking them with the cue ball, and this must be done in a specific order.

Jude Owens became the youngest person to make a bank shot in pool on October 12, 2025. Just 41 days earlier, he had become the youngest player to double pot a snooker shot.

A double pot occurs when two balls are pocketed with the cue ball in a single strike. A bank shot occurs when an object ball hits one or more rails and then pockets the ball.

How It All Started

Jude was introduced to snooker and pool by his father, Luke, when he bought him a mini table. Luke Owens explained that he noticed his son playing with ease and naturalness as soon as he picked up the cue. He shared some videos on social media, which were also noticed by major platforms.

Initially, Jude struggled to reach the table and take shots due to his height. Luke said they often used bar stools, but later they found a stool previously used for cooking, and Jude began using it for his shots.

Luke Owens explained that Jude has achieved a lot at such a young age. He said that setting two world records could be the greatest moment of his life. Luke also explained that Jude has a greater natural ability for the game than he does, as he started playing snooker at the age of 10. When asked who would win if they both played a game, Jude confidently replied, "Me."

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said that everyone has the right to break records, regardless of age. He said that it is very special to see Jude display so much talent, dedication, and enthusiasm at such a young age. Glenda also said she was delighted to welcome Jude to the Guinness World Records family.